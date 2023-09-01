Ukraine To Receive First Batch Of Abrams Tanks In September - Politico

That's according to Polit, which refers to own sources in the U.S. Department of Defense, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ten of 31 promised U.S. tanks are expected to arrive in the country by mid-September,” the report says.

It is noted that around 200 Ukrainian soldiers have practiced on trainer tanks at U.S. Army training areas in Germany.“The soldiers recently completed one of the last phases of the program, a combined arms, battalion force-on-force exercise at Hohenfels Training Area,” the report says.

The publication adds that 10 tanks, which will later be sent to Ukraine, are already in Germany and undergoing final refurbishments.

“Western officials hope the arrival of the tanks will give Kyiv's forces the edge they need to push through Russia's fierce defenses in their grueling counteroffensive,” the report says.

As reported, the international partners pledged to transfer about 300 tanks to Ukraine, including Abrams, Leopard 2, Challenger and Leclerk.