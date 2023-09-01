Pentagon Orders Amraam Missiles For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of Defense has ordered the production of advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAM) from the American company Raytheon for Ukraine.
That's according to the Pentagon , Ukrinform reports.
This contract provides for Raytheon purchasing fielded AMRAAM weapons from varisources by November 29, 2024.
Appropriate funds are allocated from Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).
In June, Raytheon signed a $1.15 billion contract with the U.S. Air Force to supply AIM-120 D-3 and C-8 AMRAAM missiles. Read also: Germany to host next meeting in Ramstein format - Reznikov
AMRAAM (AIM-120) is an all-weather medium-range air-to-air guided missile designed to engage targets regardless of line of sight at a distance of up to 180 km.
