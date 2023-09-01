War Update: More Than 25 Combat Clashes Recorded At Front In Past Day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“In the past 24 hours, 25 combat clashes have occurred,” the General Staff said.

Last night, the Russian Federation launched another missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. Information on the consequences of this terrorist attack is being clarified.

According to the General Staff, in the past day, the enemy launched one missile attack and 44 airstrikes, carried out 70 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, as a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Damage was caused to residential buildings and other civil infrastructure.

The threat of the enemy launching further missile attacks and airstrikes on Ukraine remains high.

The Air Force of Ukraine launched 14 strikes on one enemy personnel clusters, as well as four strikes anti-aircraft missile systems of the invaders.

For their part, missile and artillery forces struck one artillery unit in firing position and two radar stations of the enemy.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to August 31, 2023 already eliminated about 263,020 Russian invaders, including 610 in the past day alone.