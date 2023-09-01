Neoss® Group Welcomes Sandra Von Schmudde As New Managing Director Of Neoss Gmbh

"I am very pleased that Sandra has decided to assume the position of Managing Director to further expand our engagement in Germany and Austria. With more than 20 years of experience in the dental business, she has extensive knowledge in the implant field, and I am confident that she will lead Neoss GmbH to further success. Our future is very promising." – Dr. Robert Gottlander, President and CEO of the Neoss Group.

Sandra brings a wealth of academic and professional accomplishments to this role. Her educational background includes a degree in Business Administration with a specialization in European Management. Notably, her recent tenure as the Managing Director for the DACH region at Septodont GmbH showcases her adeptness in strategic leadership and management.

"I'm personally passionate about enhancing patient care.

Neoss intelligent products transform implant dentistry into a customer-friendly experience, simplifying treatment processes. This empowers practitioners with safe, predictable solutions that benefit patients. I'm thrilled to contribute to the success of these innovations alongside the dedicated Neoss team and our customers." - Sandra von Schmudde, Managing Director of Neoss GmbH.

About

Neoss®

Neoss was founded with a vision to enhance dental implant treatments for both clinicians and patients. With our extensive expertise in dental implant procedures, we are committed to develop user-friendly and cost-effective solutions that enhance the efficiency of dental professionals and improve patient outcomes. Our products and solutions are designed, researched, and developed in Gothenburg, Sweden – the birthplace of Osseointegration and the renowned pioneer, Professor Per-Ingvar Brånemark. You can have confidence knowing that our offerings are supported by scientific research and long-term clinical results, providing you and your patients with peace of mind. To find out more visit .

