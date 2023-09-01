(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) DFI, a global leader in embedded systems and industrial computer (IPC) solutions, has had long-term plans for the Southeast Asian market. Focusing on India, where the economy has taken off in recent years, DFI has announced that it will expand its efforts. Tomorrow (23rd), DFI will sign strategic cooperation agreements with six local distributors, including Dynalog Limited. DFI hopes to leverage its 40 pyears of experience in the IPC field and the strong distribution capabilities of its local partners to accelerate market penetration and seize opportunities in industrial automation, networking, defense, transportation, smart cities, and other sectors in India.
The collaboration facilitated by DFI aims to achieve two main objectives: rapidly increase "brand awareness" and "market share" in India. The selected distribution partners each possess unique advantages in different areas. Dynalog has over 30 years of experience in automation solutions and a market presence covering all of India. Technics is a leading Indian automation solutions provider with a strong foon the industrial automation and IoT markets and occupies an important position in Northern India. Alltronix, Avihs, and Netport are actively involved in the southern region of India, while LUBI Electronics is a leading automation solutions provider in India with a strong foon the embedded systems market, such as embedded computing and System-on-Modules.
Combining local distribution channels, DFI aspires to become the best partner in India's industrial transformation. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, India has actively promoted industrial transformation policies such as "Make in India." With a population of over 1.4 billion, India offers immense domestic market opportunities and has become one of the world's fastest-growing emerging economies in recent years. Global giants like Apple and Google have also entered the Indian market to secure their positions. In 2022, India's GDP grew by 6.7%, surpassing the UK to become the fifth-largest economy globally, and it is expected to have a chance to rank among the world's top three economies in the future.
According to DFI President Alexander Su, India has become a fiercely contested territory for industries worldwide, particularly with the government's foon the "Make in India" policy. This has attracted numermanufacturers to set up production facilities and encouraged local industries to initiate automation and smart transformation. DFI offers a diverse product line, including industrial-grade motherboards, embedded computer modules, and system solutions, providing the essential computing power needed for industrial transformation and miniaturization solutions that reduce carbon emissions. By integrating distribution channels, DFI aims to be the best local ally in India's industrial transformation.
DFI made its debut at Automation India 2023 with their complete line of smart factory solutions
DFI participated for the first time this year at“Automation India 2023, the largest international automation exhibition in Southeast Asia and South Asia, further demonstrating its commitment to deepening its presence in the local market. With more than 200 exhibitors and tens of thousands of visitors at the event, DFI showcased smart factory solutions for applications in robotics and industrial automation, as well as industrial-grade embedded systems products like the 1.8-inch high-performance micro-board PCSF51, the M2A-OOB remote management module, and other products like touch screen tablets.
Given the rapidly changing global economic landscape and the implementation of economic policies like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Southeast Asia has become a significant driving force for global economic growth in 2022 and this year. Therefore, apart from India, DFI plans to expand its presence in other countries including Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Australia to strengthen its connections with variSoutheast Asian markets and further enhance its brand influence.
