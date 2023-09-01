Latvia Expresses Interest In Deepening Transport Cooperation With Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Latvia is
interested in deepening cooperation in the field of transport with
Turkmenistan, a source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia
told Trend .
It was noted that Latvia has identified the following priorities
in cooperation with Turkmenistan: air transport, airport
management, road transport development, and cooperation in the
field of maintenance of railway rolling stock.
"Latvia is ready to share its experience in issues related to
the reform of ports as well as through the training of airport
personnel. In our opinion, it is extremely important to develop
reliable and efficient transport corridors between the EU and
Central Asia, so Latvian-Turkmenistan's cooperation could play an
important role," said the source.
Furthermore, it was stressed that, against the background of the
fighting in Ukraine, strengthening the interconnectedness and
sustainable transport links between Central Asia and Europe is of
paramount importance, and Latvia is ready to deepen its dialogue
with Turkmenistan's side in this regard.
Meanwhile, cooperation in the field of transport between Latvia
and Turkmenistan is an important element of their diplomatic and
economic relations. Both countries are actively working to
strengthen ties in this area, which contributes to increasing trade
flows, improving infrastructure, and exchanging experience.
