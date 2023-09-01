New Wm Motors Ev Aims For Global Market Lead

According to the announcement, the two companies agreed to restructure WM Motor's overseas unit WM New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group to include a new business segment to compete with American EV maker Rivian and Tesla's Cybertruck.

As part of the agreement, WM will fully integrate GCN's intelligent commercial vehicle ecosystem of equipment and services. Headquartered in Shanghai, WM Motors is privately held.

Company officials say that, as a Chinese auto industry pioneer, WM already enjoys competitive advantages in safety features, autonomdriving technology, inteconnectivity and production capacity. The company's“smart parking” system integrates vehicle smart technologies with environmental sensors and mobile platforms to provide a closed-loop parking system.

In 2022, WM's EX5 model was given the EU's WVTA high-volume certificate, and the company received the bloc's SSTA low-volume certification for its E5 model. That same year, WM signed orders for more than 10,000 units of overseas sales. WM Motor's safety test performance ranks high among new energy vehicles, company officials say.

The impact of the pandemic on raw material prices, as well as a chip supply crisis aggravated by geopolitics, weighed on the global auto industry at the beginning of 2023. These headwinds drove WM into a loss last year, but the company says it expects a return to profitability as the new energy commercial vehicle market expands.