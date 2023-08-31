Etisalat By E& Attains Tm Forum's Silver Certification For Open Api Conformance

ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2023 (WAM) -- etisalat by e& today announced that it has achieved a significant milestone by successfully obtaining the TM Forum's (TMF) Silver Certification Open API (Application Programming Interface), becoming the only mobile operator in the MENA region to acquire this prestigicertification.

The TM Forum's Open API programme is a global initiative to improve connectivity, interoperability, and portability in the telecommunications ecosystem. etisalat by e& has been a pioneer in adopting these standards and moving towards Open Digital Architecture (ODA). This now enables the provision of standardised APIs for efficient integration, streamlining the development and operation of complex services.

Initiating its TMF Open API standards adoption in late May, etisalat by e& secured four certifications within a brief span, placing them in the Silver Tier and setting the stage for the esteemed Gold Tier.

Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology and Information Officer, etisalat by e&, said,“We are extremely proud of this achievement as it represents a strategic leap forward for our organisation. By integrating the TMF Open API, we are streamlining our operations, reducing manual errors, and enhancing service quality. This feat positions etisalat by e& as a frontrunner in technological advancements within the telindustry.”

The commitment to open API adoption aligns seamlessly with etisalat by e&'s ODA journey which aims to decouple systems and applications. TMF Open APIs with its standardised interfaces, simplifies integration processes, promotes interoperability of internal systems, and stimulates innovation by enabling secured access to data and functionality. This makes a significant milestone in etisalat by e&'s journey to digitise and modernise the telecommunications industry.