Ben Ezra Synagogue: Oldest Jewish Temple In Egypt Opened After Restoration



The ministry said the synagogue, named after Jewish scholar and philosopher Abraham Ben Ezra, dates back to the 12th century and was rebuilt in the 1890s, adding the restoration is part of a national project for rehabilitating Historic Cairo.

Once a hub for Jewish celebrations, gatherings, and prayers in Egypt, the Ben Ezra Synagogue has transformed into a tourist attraction after the majority of the Jewish community left in the 1950s.



The restoration work included meticularchitectural restoration work for the walls and the ceiling and maintenance of the lighting system, the statement added.

With a significant collection of books and documents reflecting the social life of Jewish communities in Egypt, the Ben Ezra Synagogue holds substantial importance in contemporary Jewish history.

In 2020, Egypt reopened Alexandria's Eliyahu Hanavi Jewish synagogue, after restoration.

The Jewish synagogue is located in the heart of charming Alexandria, in a a neighborhood once considered working class, Kom El-Deka.

Built over 4200 metres, the ancient synagogue is one of the only two synagogues located in Alexandria, and one of the only 11 Jewish buildings in Egypt. Eliyahu Hanavi is believed to be a

Hebrew prophet.

