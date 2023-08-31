Will Stock Prices Get Back To Yearly Highs?

Stocks will likely open 0.2% higher this morning, so the S&P 500 will remain above the 4,500 level. On Tuesday it broke above an over month-long downward trend line as we can see on the daily chart :

Futures Contract Extends Its Advance

Let's take a look at the hourly chart of the S&P 500 futures contract . This morning it's trading along the 4,530 level. The nearest important level of resistance is at around 4,540-4,550, marked by the previlocal highs.

Conclusion

The S&P 500 index rallied on Tuesday and yesterday it broke above the 4,500 level. Investors' sentiment improves as the pressure for further monetary policy tightening is somewhat easing. So has the market reversed its downtrend? For now it looks like an advance within a medium-term consolidation following a first half of the year rally. The markets will be waiting for tomorrow's monthly jobs data release.

Here's the breakdown: