Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast - Will the Fires of the Future be Prescribed or Wild?

Listen to the Podcast with host Dawn Van Zant and wildfire/forest expert Paul Hessberg

Today's podcast is a republish of a 2018 interview with Paul F. Hessburg, an expert on wildfires and Senior Research Ecologist at the Pacific Northwest Research Station.

Five years ago he talked about managing our forests with controlled burns, thoughtful land development and how homeowners can be more proactive with their own properties before wildfire season.

Paul discussed how if we take a proactive approach collectively and allow for more prescribed burning it will make economic sense as well as save homes and lives.

He also pointed out that smoke from controlled burns is less toxic and has 2.5 particulates than wildfires.

Fast forward to 2023 and I (host Dawn Van Zant) have just lived through my own wildfire experience in the Okanogan on the Westside with the McDougal Creek Fire .

"I am seeing controlled burns after the wild fire burned out of control and grew from 34 to 12,000 hectares and almost 200 properties burned. The air quality was extremely hazard(11+) for days and there will no doubt be long term effects."

The province of B.C. has had its worse wildfire season on record. We are witnessing fires burn out of control all over the world.

Paul says the question moving forward is really about - are the fires going to be prescribed or wild?

He asked that question five years ago. We can't wait another five years.

We have more control than we think. I encourage everyone to listen to Paul and learn what you can do individually to protect your home and community and reach out to your local, provincial or State and Federal leaders to demand a more proactive approach moving forward.

Host: Dawn Van Zant

Dr. Paul Hessburg is a Research Landscape Ecologist with the USDA Forest Service, Pacific Northwest Research Station (PNWRS). There, he leads a research team that studies management influences on forest landscapes and their disturbance regimes. Paul has worked in R&D for 42 years, researching the landscape and disturbance ecology of westernand North American forests. His team explores climate change effects on forest and nonforest patterns, wildfire resilience mechanisms and their persistence under climate change, forest fuel succession and pattern influences on wildfire behavior, and decision support tool development for landscape evaluation.

Thanks, that's it for today. Do something good for this beautiful pleach and every day.

