Hemp Stock News: Hempacco (Nasdaq: Hpco) Receives $1M Purchase Orders For 'Dogg Lbs' Gummies

The truckloads are going to the deep south and Midwest markets. They are a mix of the two presentations, 20-pack and 5-pack gummies, shipping with point-of-sale displays holding ten gummy pouches per display. The 20-pack gummies sell to the consumer for $29.99, and the 5-pack gummies sell for $9.99. The gummies are made with a custom mold shaped like a small doghouse and come in three flavors: blue raspberry, grape, and lemoncherry.

"We are thrilled to introduce our highly anticipated Snoop Dogg gummy brand, initially launching in two markets," said Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco. "We already dispatched the first truckload and are diligently preparing the second truckload for shipment."

HempaReceives $1M Purchase Orders for 'Dogg lbs' Gummies

This significant accomplishment demonstrates the growing demand for Hempacco's innovative products and solidifies their position as a trusted provider in the market. With their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, it is no surprise that they have secured such a substantial order.

About Hempa

HempaCo., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco'sTM nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempaowns The Real StuffTM functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

