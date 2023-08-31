Herbal Aspect Announces Grand Opening Of Third Madison Outlet With Custom Pre-Roll Bar

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MADISON, Wis., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbal Aspect, the premier source for legal cannabis products in Wisconsin, announces the opening of a third store at 735 S Gammon Road, Madison, WI 53719.
The
grand
opening is
set
for
September
1,
2023,
at
11:00
AM.
This
new
location
will
feature a custom pre-roll bar, where customers can personalize their own pre-rolls from a select range of strains and concentrates.
A
Growing
Legacy
Founded in 2019 by Alan Robinson, Alex Gish, and Matt Nelson, Herbal Aspect has remained
dedicated
to
providing
safe
and
high-quality
cannabis
products
made
from
hemp. With
15
employees
across their
three
locations,
they
offer
a
wide
array of
products
such
as delta-9 THC edibles, delta-8 THC, THCa flower, and variother cannabinoids for both recreational and medicinal use.
Responsible
Adult
Consumption
and
Community
Awareness
"Herbal Aspect is deeply committed to responsible adult use of cannabis products," says Alan Robinson, co-founder of Herbal Aspect. "With the school year approaching, now is the time for parents to talk openly with their kids about responsible cannabis use. I encourage parents
to
set
clear
guidelines,
educate their
children
about
the
legal
age
requirements,
and stress the importance of making informed decisions. Together, we can ensure the safe and responsible consumption of our products, while also safeguarding our community and our youth."
Grand
Opening
Festivities
The grand opening promises a day of entertainment, refreshments, and special deals. DJ Fusion
of
the
Violator
All-Star DJs
will
provide live
music,
and
Antoine
McNeil
of
OneMotion Outreach will bring humor and hosting to the event.
Notable
guests include:
Melissa
Agard,
Democratic
Leader
in
the
Wisconsin
State
Senate,
who
will
perform the ribbon-cutting Michelle
Doolin, County
Supervisor Dana
Pellebon,
County
Supervisor Rick Rose, County Supervisor Dee
Biznatch,
popular Madison
radio
personality
Attendees
can
enjoy an
event
tent
with
samples and
games
in
the
parking lot
and
will
have access to cannabis seltzers and other refreshments throughout the day.
Community
Impact
and
Employment
Herbal Aspect's new location is expected to create between 6 to 10 new jobs. It aims to offer residents a safe alternative to purchasing cannabis from Illinois or other states where recreational
use
is
legal. Customers
will
have
access
to
the
same
range
of
products
that
are available in recreational dispensaries, sourced and tested rigorously according to Herbal Aspect's high standards. Visit Local.HerbalAspectfor local delivery and nationwide shipping of high quality cannabis products.
