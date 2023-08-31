Herbal Aspect Announces Grand Opening Of Third Madison Outlet With Custom Pre-Roll Bar

The

grand

opening is

set

for

September

1,

2023,

at

11:00

AM.

This

new

location

will

feature a custom pre-roll bar, where customers can personalize their own pre-rolls from a select range of strains and concentrates.

A

Growing

Legacy

Founded in 2019 by Alan Robinson, Alex Gish, and Matt Nelson, Herbal Aspect has remained

dedicated

to

providing

safe

and

high-quality

cannabis

products

made

from

hemp. With

15

employees

across their

three

locations,

they

offer

a

wide

array of

products

such

as delta-9 THC edibles, delta-8 THC, THCa flower, and variother cannabinoids for both recreational and medicinal use.

Responsible

Adult

Consumption

and

Community

Awareness

"Herbal Aspect is deeply committed to responsible adult use of cannabis products," says Alan Robinson, co-founder of Herbal Aspect. "With the school year approaching, now is the time for parents to talk openly with their kids about responsible cannabis use. I encourage parents

to

set

clear

guidelines,

educate their

children

about

the

legal

age

requirements,

and stress the importance of making informed decisions. Together, we can ensure the safe and responsible consumption of our products, while also safeguarding our community and our youth."

Grand

Opening

Festivities

The grand opening promises a day of entertainment, refreshments, and special deals. DJ Fusion

of

the

Violator

All-Star DJs

will

provide live

music,

and

Antoine

McNeil

of

OneMotion Outreach will bring humor and hosting to the event.

Notable

guests include:



Melissa

Agard,

Democratic

Leader

in

the

Wisconsin

State

Senate,

who

will

perform the ribbon-cutting

Michelle

Doolin, County

Supervisor

Dana

Pellebon,

County

Supervisor

Rick Rose, County Supervisor Dee

Biznatch,

popular Madison

radio

personality

Attendees

can

enjoy an

event

tent

with

samples and

games

in

the

parking lot

and

will

have access to cannabis seltzers and other refreshments throughout the day.

Community

Impact

and

Employment

Herbal Aspect's new location is expected to create between 6 to 10 new jobs. It aims to offer residents a safe alternative to purchasing cannabis from Illinois or other states where recreational

use

is

legal. Customers

will

have

access

to

the

same

range

of

products

that

are available in recreational dispensaries, sourced and tested rigorously according to Herbal Aspect's high standards. Visit Local.HerbalAspectfor local delivery and nationwide shipping of high quality cannabis products.

Media Contact

For additional information, interviews, or media requests, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Herbal Aspect