Elections 2023: Discover Your Political Profile



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

Issues explored in the questionnaire include family, health, economics, migration, and the environment. Available in a shorter (30 questions) or longer (75 questions) format, it was designed by smartvoteExternal link , a platform created and run by the PolitoolsExternal link association in Bern.

As well as situating your own profile, you can dig into the data to see the profiles of some 4,000 candidates for the October 22 parliamentary elections – around 70% of all those standing. It's also possible to compare varinames to see their relative positions on the political spectrum.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, emailat ... .