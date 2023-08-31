15 Killed In Manila House Blaze

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Fifteen people, including a three-year-old child, were killed yesterday when a fire ripped through a house used as a clothing factory in the Philippines, officials said.
The blaze broke out at around 5am in the two-storey building in Manila, local fire marshal senior superintendent Aristotle Banaga told a news conference.
Eighteen people were inside the suburban house at the time of the inferno, local mayor Joy Belmonte said.
Three people escaped, but the rest died, including the owner of the house and business.
Video footage of the fire posted on social media showed flames engulfing the building made of wood and concrete in a residential neighbourhood.
The cause of the blaze was still under investigation, Banaga said.
