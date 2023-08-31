Haaland, Bonmati Win Uefa Player Of The Year Awards

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Spain's World Cup-winning star Aitana Bonmati won the UEFA Men's and Women's Player of the Year prizes respectively at a ceremony in Monon Thursday.
Norway striker Haaland scored 52 goals in 53 games to help City win the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup, while Bonmati inspired Spain to World Cup glory earlier this month. Haaland's achievements in his first season at City after joining from Borussia Dortmund saw him take the men's award, for which his club colleague Kevin De Bruyne and Lionel Messi were also shortlisted.
Messi was at Paris Saint-Germain last season but has since left to join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.“I am kind of living a dream. This was my dream when I was young, so to be able to do this together with my teammates is something special,” Haaland, 23, said after collecting his award.
Bonmati, 25, starred as Barcelona won the Women's Champions League last season and was then named player of the tournament for her role in Spain's World Cup triumph in Australia and New Zealand. She pipped her Spain teammate Olga Carmona, scorer of the winning goal in the World Cup final against England, and Chelsea and Australia striker Sam Kerr to win the UEFA prize.“It was a season I will never forget,” Bonmati said.
Spain coach Jorge Vilda missed out to England manager Sarina Wiegman for the women's coach of the year prize. Pep Guardiola won the men's coach of the year award after leading City to the treble.
Haaland tapes mouth shut when he sleeps
Meanwhile, Haaland says he sleeps with his mouth taped shut as part of an intense nighttime regime aimed at maintaining his superb form for the treble winners.
Haaland follows an unusual routine in the evening that includes the mouth tape and wearing blue light-blocking glasses for three hours before going to bed. Haaland said the reason for taping his mouth was to maximise breathing through the nostrils, while exposure to sources of blue light, such as electronic devices, can affect sleep.
MENAFN31082023000067011011ID1106993966
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.