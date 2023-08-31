Medtronic Foundation: 3 Ways To Transform Corporate Volunteering

Through volunteering and community engagement beyond our day jobs, we can improve lives and opportunities for people across our global communities.

And part of maintaining good citizenship is how we engage the community when we volunteer, do advocacy work, and fundraise.

There is a danger of unconsciously perpetuating stereotypes that disempower the communities we serve, said Mandy Iverson, employee experience manager for the Medtronic Foundation.

“If we truly want to make change, we also have to make space for education,” she said.

That's why the Medtronic Foundation and the Global Inclusion, Diversity and Equity team worked with employee social impact firm Realized Worth to build a toolkit for how to engage responsibly in the community.

Here are three ways to transform corporate community engagement:

“We're not going to solve all of these issues simply by putting out a resource guide, but it's a way to start the conversation,” Iverson said.“And knowing what I do of our employees, they're up for it.”

Every summer, we kick off our community engagement efforts with Project 6, commonly called P6, named in honor of T6 of the Mission. This year, 12,748 employees around the world participated in volunteer events and 3,801 employees donated to their favorite nonprofits.

