The Next Big Evolution In Moba Shooters, Released Globally On September 3Rd, By Playa3ull Games

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLAYA3ULL GAMES, the innovative minds behind the latest gaming advancements, are proud to unveil NEXUS, a third-person Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) shooter set to redefine gaming standards. Built on the breath-taking Unreal Engine 5, NEthrusts players into a futuristic arena where strategy, agility, and adaptability are key. But NEis more than just a game; it's a revolution. By empowering players to craft weapons, abilities, and equipment, NEensures a truly unique gaming experience tailored to each individual's play style.
Unique Selling Points of NEXUS:
Blockchain Integration: Making waves in the industry, PLAYA3ULL GAMES harnesses the power of blockchain to store player skins, giving them genuine ownership and flexibility to trade or sell. No Pay-to-Win Elements: PLAYA3ULL is passionate about fair play, ensuring NEremains a skill-driven game without pay-to-win elements. Tournaments & Rewards: Tournaments are coming soon and you get the chance to earn multiple types of currency, including the exclusive 3ULL coin. PLAYA3ULL GAMES, pronounced as "Playable Games", is dedicated to blending traditional gaming with the latest technological advancements. Their commitment to player experience and fair gameplay makes them a company to watch in the coming years.
To get a firsthand experience of the action-packed world of NEXUS:
For further inquiries or exclusive interviews with the minds behind PLAYA3ULL GAMES, please contact s
About PLAYA3ULL GAMES
PLAYA3ULL GAMES, a forward-thinking gaming company, bridges the gap between thrilling gameplay and cutting-edge technology. Their dedication to innovation and player-first experiences positions them at the forefront of the gaming industry.
Social Links
Twitter:
Discord:
Telegram:
YouTube:
Media Contact
Brand: PLAYA3ULL GAMES
Email: s
Website:
SOURCE: PLAYA3ULL GAMES
Tags PLAYA3ULL GAMES
MENAFN31082023004107003653ID1106993954
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.