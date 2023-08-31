Bae Systems Signs Cooperation Agreement With Ukraine On Localizing Weapons Production

The President thanked the company's CEO Charles Woodburn and the Systems team for the visit and the decision to open a representative office in Ukraine, Ukrinform reports citing the Presidential Office .

"We highly appreciate when private companies open their offices in our country at such a time. First of all, this is a very important signal of support for our people, Ukrainian citizens," Zelensky said.

The President noted that the weapons manufactured by Systems, in particular L119 and M777 artillery systems, CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, are already actively operating in Ukraine, helping to bring victory in the confrontation with the Russian aggressor closer and receiving extremely positive feedback from the Ukrainian military.

According to him, Ukraine seeks to be a co-creator of a new effective system of European and global security, which is impossible without a powerful defense industry, for which the state wants to attract leading defense companies from allied countries.

Following the meeting, in the presence of the President and CEO of Systems, the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine and Systems signed a cooperation agreement on localization of Systems arms production.

A Framework Agreement was also signed between the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and Systems on cooperation in the repair, spare parts, and production of new L119 light guns.

At the end of the meeting, Woodburn presented Zelensky with a commemorative certificate dedicated to the opening of the Systems Ukraine office and the start of the company's cooperation with the country. According to the Presidential Office, it marks Systems' commitment to sustained support for the Ukrainian people.

Systems plc is a British multinational company specializing in the defense and aerospace industries, as well as information security. The company is headquartered in London.