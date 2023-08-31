Guide Sensmart Infrared Thermal Cameras Help Global Environmental Protection

Portable handheld thermal camera VS Online thermography camera

Electric & Power Indonesia 2023

The existence of infrared thermal cameras can perfectly solve this problem. By using the built-in infrared detector, the invisible infrared radiation in the wastewater is converted into a visible thermal image, reflecting the temperature distribution on the surface of the discharged wastewater. Even at night, infrared thermal cameras can detect such violations.

Guide Sensmart recently launched the Hammer Series IntelliThermal Camera that can monitor the discharge of industrial wastewater, urban sewage, rural sewage, and aquaculture wastewater anytime and anywhere. The online infrared thermography can remotely and unmannedly monitor the discharge situation 24 hours a day and achieve automatic early warning.

From September 13th to 16th, the Indonesian Power and Energy Exhibition will be held at the Jakarta International Expo

Center. Guide Sensmart sincerely invites exhibitors to visit their booth A2-2331 for communication.

About Guide

Sensmart

Guide Sensmart is a manufacturer of systematic infrared thermal imaging products, with a marketing service network covering 70 countries and regions worldwide. For more information, please visit .

Photo -

Photo -



SOURCE Guide Sensmart