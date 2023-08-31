World Bank Announces Support For Critical Housing Repairs In Ukraine

The relevant statement was made by the World Bank, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Housing Repair for People's Empowerment Project (HOPE) will enable homeowners to make light repairs, such as replacing broken windows or fixing damaged roofs. It will also provide repair funds to owners of multifamily residential buildings that are moderately damaged but do not require structural repairs,” the report states.

A reminder that, since the Russian invasion started, Ukraine has received more than USD 22 billion through the World Bank's mechanism.

In the first quarter of 2023, international partners reimbursed priority expenditures of the Ukrainian budget in the amount of USD 4.3 billio within the framework of the World Bank's project 'Supporting public expenditures to ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine' (PEACE in Ukraine).

Photo: illustrative