Lyrid Constellation Partners play a crucial role in introducing technology teams to Lyrid and providing solutions that help them build, deploy, and manage their infrastructure.
Lyrid's new partner program shows the company's commitment to a partner-first value strategy, providing a close relationship with access to innovative tech. Strong relationships within business are pivotal to growth and success. We want to create an ecosystem of these relationships with companies eager to reshape the tech landscape for the better” - Handoyo Sutanto, CEO of LyridSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In a world where collaboration drives innovation, Lyrid is thrilled to announce the launch of their new partner program: Constellation Partners. This is more than just a program; it's a collaboration designed to create connections and make technology more accessible, linking diverse talents and resources across the global technology landscape.
A Visionary Composition: The Philosophy Behind Constellation Partners
Lyrid's Constellation Partners is a blend of values, goals, and strategies. It's about building dynamic partnerships across diverse domains, from cloud resellers, system integrators, to managed service providers and technology companies. Lyrid's commitment to a partner-first philosophy shines brightly, offering a taste of multi-cloud, Kubernetes infrastructure-an environment that radiates scalability and high-performance.
Diverse Partnerships, Shared Goal
Constellation Partners come in all shapes and sizes, including cloud consultants, SaaS companies, development bootcamps, data centers, and software development agencies. Lyrid engineers teach online Kubernetes courses, developers build new tech for Lyrid clients, and partnerships work together to cut costs. They all have one goal: to fight the high prices, or "cloudflation," set by big public cloud providers. By forming Constellation Partners, they're making cloud computing more fair while opening up a new path for innovation without high costs. Through Lyrid's expanded partner offerings, they're not just creating revenue opportunities for partners; they're building bridges that connect across borders, cultures, and industries, uniting the global technology community in a shared mission.
The Perks of Partnership: A Win-Win Proposition
The Lyrid Constellation Partner program offers more than benefits - it offers a partnership that pays dividends:
- Priority access to a global tech ecosystem
- 24/7 engineering support
- Collaborative product training, sales and marketing assistance
- Revenue sharing and competitive hosting prices
A CEO's Perspective: A Commitment to Change
The Lyrid Constellation Partner program is the company's latest initiative to expand the global tech ecosystem. Through strategic partnerships, Lyrid aims to help everyone become more profitable while accessing the technology that is often controlled by big cloud companies. Lyrid's CEO, Handoyo Sutanto, says, "Strong relationships within business are pivotal to growth and success. We want to create an ecosystem of these relationships with companies eager to reshape the tech landscape for the better."
Lyrid's Constellation Partners: Join the Revolution
To learn more about the Constellation Partners and how you can be part of this exciting journey, contact Lyrid at .
Supporting Partner Quotes
"We must stay at the forefront of innovation while demystifying and competing with cloud providers like AWS, GCP, and Digital Ocean. We love that Lyrid accelerates our existing offerings with their innovative solutions", said Aron Wagner, CEO of American Cloud
"This newly launched solution accommodates microservice adoption for industries actively pursuing agile development. From this collaboration, alongside supporting customer's business excellence, we plan to foon providing simplified infrastructure implementations, faster technology adoption, scalability, and data localization support,” said Dondy Bappedyanto, CEO of BiGio Nusantara
“Lyrid is building an ecosystem of partners that we can leverage in the future. This is the perfect type of business and technology partnership that givbig competitive advantage” said Kevin Neal, CEO of P3iD Technologies
About Lyrid
Lyrid is a versatile platform compatible with any cloud or on-premise system. This flexibility lets partners combine varicloud services, boosting revenue and efficiency. Developers tap into Lyrid's developer-friendly cloud platform, creating groundbreaking solutions and utilizing Kubernetes' full potential at any skill level. Whether you're a partner or an end-user, Lyrid invites you to delve into state-of-the-art platform engineering software, encompassing the latest in Kubernetes Bare Metal Automation.
To learn more about the Lyrid's Constellation Partner program, visit
