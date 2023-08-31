Amgen To Present At The 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference And The Citi Global Healthcare Conference

The webcasts, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About

Amgen

Amgen

is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from seriillnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.



Amgen

focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980,

Amgen

has grown to be

one of

the world's

leading

independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.



Amgen

is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2023, Amgen was named one of "America's Greatest Workplaces" by Newsweek and one of "America's Climate Leaders" by Today.

For more information, visit Amgenand followon Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube

and Threads .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks

Jessica Akopyan, 805-440-5721 (media)

EliSnook, 609-251-1407 (media)

Justin Claeys, 805-313-9775 (investors)



SOURCE Amgen