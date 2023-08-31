Finland's Social Commerce Market Set For Remarkable Growth: Expected To Reach $2.19 Billion By 2028

The social commerce industry in Finland is on track for substantial expansion, with a projected annual growth rate of 20.4%, reaching a total value of US$1.06 billion in 2023.

The sector is anticipated to exhibit consistent growth, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.5% from 2023 to 2028.

During this period, the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of social commerce in Finland is predicted to escalate from US$1.06 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$2.19 billion by 2028.

Market Insights:

A forthcoming report presents an exhaustive and data-centric analysis of Finland's social commerce industry, providing insights into market opportunities and associated risks. Featuring over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the national level, the report offers a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics.

Key Market Segments Explored:

Finland Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028







Clothing & Footwear





Beauty and Personal Care





Food & Grocery





Appliances and Electronics





Home Improvement





Travel Hospitality

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028







B2B





B2C C2C

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028







Mobile Desktop

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028







Domestic Cross Border

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028







Tier-1 Cities





Tier-2 Cities Tier-3 Cities

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028







Credit Card





Debit Card





Bank Transfer





Prepaid Card





Digital & Mobile Wallet





Other Digital Payment Cash

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms







Video Commerce





Social Network-Led Commerce





Social Reselling





Group Buying Product Review Platforms

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022







By Age





By Income Level By Gender

Rationale for Investment:



Comprehensive Understanding of Social Commerce Dynamics: Acquire insights into market opportunities and pivotal trends, accompanied by forecasts from 2019 to 2028.

Identification of Emerging Opportunities: Identify potential prospects within diverse sectors by grasping market dynamics within each segment. Tailoring Targeted Strategies: Create strategies customized for market segments, accounting for key trends, drivers, and industry risks.

