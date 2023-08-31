Belgium's Social Commerce Industry Poised For Strong Growth: Projected To Reach $2.02 Billion By 2028

The social commerce industry in Belgium is poised for robust growth, with an anticipated annual increase of 16.5%, reaching a total value of US$0.97 billion in 2023.

The sector is projected to maintain steady growth, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.9% from 2023 to 2028. During this period, the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of social commerce in Belgium is forecasted to rise from US$0.97 billion in 2023 to a significant US$2.02 billion by 2028.

Market Overview:

An upcoming report presents an exhaustive and data-centric analysis of Belgium's social commerce industry, providing insights into market opportunities and associated risks. Featuring over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the national level, the report offers a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics.

Key Market Segments Covered:

Belgium Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028



Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel Hospitality

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028



B2B

B2C C2C

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028



Mobile Desktop

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028



Domestic Cross Border

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028



Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities Tier-3 Cities

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028



Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment Cash

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms



Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying Product Review Platforms

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022



By Age

By Income Level By Gender

Reasons to Invest:



In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Gain insights into market opportunities and trends, coupled with forecasts from 2019 to 2028.

Opportunity Identification by End-Use Sectors: Identify emerging opportunities across varisectors by understanding market dynamics within each segment. Develop Targeted Strategies: Formulate strategies tailored to market segments, taking into account key trends, drivers, and risks.

