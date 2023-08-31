Qatar Olympic Committee Holds Experience And Knowledge Transfer Workshop

Doha: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) in collaboration with the Supreme Committee For Delivery & Legacy held a productive post-FIFA World Cup 2022 workshop on Experience exchange and Knowledge Transfer for QOC staff at QOC building.

The two-day workshop is held with purpose of exchanging knowledge between Qatari administrative experts from different majors, to manage the top sport events.

Vital topics related to the organization of major sport events , including mobility management, communication & Media management, Security Services Management and venue management were discussed in the first day program.

In the second day's program, the participants dealt with topics including, Sustainability of major sport event, workforce & volunteers management, visitors activation management and fan zone management.

Senior directors of departments and officials from the Supreme Committee For Delivery & Legacy were among the top speaker of the two day workshop, including Mobility Operation Director at the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy Ahmed Al-Binali, Local and Regional Media Expert at the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy Mohammed Al Khanji, Director of Security (Facilities Operation Department) at SC Engineer Abdullah Mubarak Al Mohannadi, Assistant Executive Director of Non-Competition Venues at the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy Ali Khamees Al Rumaihi, Assistant Executive Director - Facilities Management - Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy Abdulla Al-Fehani, Director of Corniche Project Activation Operations at Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy Fatima Ahmed Al Jaida, Head of FIFA Fan Festival Production at Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy Abdulrahman Al Muftah, Volunteer Strategy Manager at Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy Nasser Almogaiseeb.

The post- FIFA World Cup 2022 Experience Exchange and Knowledge Transfer Workshop comes to achieve the QOC's strategic goal (Create attractive and ideal work environment for better talents and experiences).

The QOC's Human Resources & Administrative Affairs Department keeps up its great efforts to develop the QOC's employees by encouraging them to take part in multiple and special training courses.