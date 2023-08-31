5G's Transformative Power: Integration With Iot Systems To Reshape Industries And Economies

The global 5G device market is set to experience remarkable growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 5.7%. This surge will propel the market value from $341.25 million in 2023 to an impressive $502.66 million by 2030.

Comprehensive Insights for Strategic Decision-Making

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the 5G device ecosystem, unveiling emerging business models, value chain partner dynamics, and key trends. Delving into sectors such as consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government, the report paints a clear picture of the market's potential opportunities. Moreover, it evaluates anticipated application areas and presents valuable insights for industry professionals and stakeholders, guiding their informed decision-making process.

In-Depth Market Segmentation

Segmentation plays a crucial role in understanding the complexities of the 5G device market. The report precisely segments the market based on equipment type, consumables type, application, end user, and region. This approach provides a thorough understanding of the diverse landscape, enabling investors and stakeholders to make strategic moves.

The 5G CPE device market alone is projected to reach an astounding USD $177 billion by 2028.

The total number of 5G devices shipped is anticipated to reach a staggering 1.8 billion by 2028.

The North America and Asia Pacific regions will lead the 5G device market. The combined 5G device market is poised to achieve a remarkable USD $382 billion by 2028.

Driving Forces and Future Growth

The integration of 5G technologies with IoT systems is identified as a pivotal driver for the 5G market. With a forecasted combined economic impact of over USD $1.4 trillion by 2030, 5G is set to reshape industries and economies. The top impacted countries include the United States, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK. This impact is closely linked to the success and expansion of the 5G device market.

Diverse Device Form Factors

The 5G device market caters to a variety of form factors, including handhelds, hotspots, wearables, smart home devices, and more. The report thoroughly investigates both 5G mobility (non-CPE) and 5G CPE devices, considering frequency ranges and major market segments such as consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government.

The report extensively profiles major players in the 5G device market, shedding light on their products, services, and contributions. From device manufacturers to equipment producers and service providers, this report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape.

Apple

AT&T

BBK Electronics

Marvell (Cavium)

CSystems

Ci

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Google

Huawei

Intel

Keysight

KT Corporation

Leapfrog Enterprises

MTechnology

Mediatek

Motorola

Movandi

NEC

Netgear

Nokia Network

NTT DoCoMo

Pivotal Commware

Qorvo

Qualcomm

Samsung

Singtel

SK Tel

Sprint Corporation

Telenor

T-Mobile

Verizon Communications

Vodafone

Wistron NeWeb Corporation

Xiaomi

ZTE

Analog Devices

Comba Tel

Coolpad

HMD Global

Honor

Inseego Corp

Mavenir

Oppo

Siklu Communication

Unisoc

Mobile

Xfinity Mobile

Mint Mobile

TeMobile

Voxi

BT Mobile Airlinq

