Zelensky: Ukraine To Get Armored Medevac Vehicles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said an agreement was reached with foreign partners on supplying armored medevac vehicles to the front lines.
This was stated in Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the nation at the end of the 554th day of the war.
"Important news for the front line: it has been agreed to supply a large batch of armored medevac vehicles to Ukraine. This is what the soldiers told me about when we visited combat brigades. The Ministry of Defense delivered their report today," he said.
In addition, at today's conference calls came intelligence reports – from the GUR defense intel and the foreign intelligence service – on the invaders' plans.“Their plans are hopeless," added Zelensky. Read also: Zelensky reports successful use of long-range weapons: Target hit at 700 km distanc
Also, the president spoke of a working meeting he held in preparation for next week's international events. "There will be important things. Important negotiations for Ukraine," he said
Concluding his address, the president thanked everyone“who fights and works for Ukraine”.
“I should especially mention the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade – thank you guys for your advance; soldiers from our 44th Artillery Brigade – thank you for your precision strikes!" he said
