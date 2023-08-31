Russians Lose Over 180 Soldiers In Tavria Operational Zone In Past Day - Ukraine's Commander

That's according to General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi , Commander of the Tavria Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, Ukrinform reports.

In total, over the past day, the enemy has attacked Ukraine's positions 14 times, conducting 632 artillery strikes, 3 missile attacks, and 21 airstrikes.

Artillery units executed 1,186 fire missions in the area.

Over the last day, the enemy lost 181 people (45 KIAs, 135 WIAs, and one captured).

Fifteen units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, three armored fighting vehicles, six artillery systems and mortars, an unmanned aerial vehicle, four military trucks, and a specialized equipment unit.

Six Russian ammunition depots and a control post were also destroyed.

Photo: armyinform.com.ua