Russians Lose Over 180 Soldiers In Tavria Operational Zone In Past Day - Ukraine's Commander

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 15 units of Russia's military hardware in the Tavria direction during the day, while the enemy's manpower losses amounted to 181.
That's according to General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi , Commander of the Tavria Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, Ukrinform reports.
In total, over the past day, the enemy has attacked Ukraine's positions 14 times, conducting 632 artillery strikes, 3 missile attacks, and 21 airstrikes.
Artillery units executed 1,186 fire missions in the area.
Over the last day, the enemy lost 181 people (45 KIAs, 135 WIAs, and one captured). Read also: Zelensky: Ukraine to get armored medevac vehicles
Fifteen units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, three armored fighting vehicles, six artillery systems and mortars, an unmanned aerial vehicle, four military trucks, and a specialized equipment unit.
Six Russian ammunition depots and a control post were also destroyed.
Photo: armyinform.com.ua
