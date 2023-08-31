Russian Commander Involved In Shooting Of Civilians In Kyiv Region To Be Tried

"The State Bureau of Investigations completed the investigation into the criminal proceedings against the commander of the 3rd company of the 106th guards airborne division of the aggressors. He violated the laws and customs of war stipulated by international treaties by firing on private cars with passengers in Kyiv region in March 2022 'for fun'. The indictment has been sent to the court," the State Bureau of Investigations posted on Telegram.

The unit of the invader – captain Pavel Babalich – occupied the section of the Kyiv-Warsaw highway of international importance, in particular the settlements of Nemishayeve and Mykulychi, as well as near Hostomel, Blystavytsia and Myrotske in Bucha district, Kyiv region. The Russians set up combat positions there for a further attack on the capital of Ukraine.

It is noted that on March 2, 2022, staying in prepared positions in the village of Mykulychi, the Russian commander ordered his subordinates to shoot civilian cars. The fire was opened on all vehicles moving on the highway along the temporary positions of the invaders.

Law enforcement officers documented the shooting of two civilian cars. The employees of the SBI removed the evidence of the crimes on the flash drive left by the Russians and interviewed the victims, who miraculously survived.

The Russian serviceman is charged under Part 2 of Art. 15, Part 2 of Art. 28, and Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, i.e. the violation of the laws and customs of war provided for by international treaties, the binding consent of which was given by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, combined with a completed attempt to intentionally kill civilians, committed by a group of persons based on a prior conspiracy, as well as giving an order to perform such actions.

He faces life imprisonment.

As reported, in May, a Russian officer who gave orders to shoot at civilian cars in Kyiv region was served with notice of charges in absentia.