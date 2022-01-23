Qatar - Assistant Foreign Minister meets Italian Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha - Assistant Foreign Minister and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met on Sunday with Ambassador of the Italian Republic to Qatar HE Alessandro Prunas.

The meeting reviewed aspects of the bilateral cooperation and ways of enhancing and developing them in the political and economic fields.

