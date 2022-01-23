Qatar - Amir offers condolences to Saudi King

Doha: The Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a telegram of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of Saudi Arabia, on the death of HRH Princess Seetah bint Jalawi bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

