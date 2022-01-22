Lebanon wants USD4B loan agreement with IMF

(MENAFN) On the words of the Lebanese economy minister, Lebanon is ready to restart discussions with the International Monetary Fund on an economic reform program together with a loan of USD4 billion.
Amin Salam updated Anadolu Agency, that official talks with the IMF are going to begin on Monday.
The Arab nation wants to achieve an assistance program with the worldwide economic institution to remove itself from the severe monetary disaster which affected it since late 2019.
Salam added "The negotiations will start upon the completion of preparatory discussions on the figures requested by the IMF regarding the extent of losses in the financial and banking sectors.”
MENAFN22012022000045012476ID1103577567
Legal Disclaimer: MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.