LONDON, England - If there is anything that the last six months have taught us, it's that life can be unpredictable, and we need to create and maintain sustainable streams of income. Milmillennials and young people in particular can find it hard to start and grow businesses.

That's why S J Global Investments have launched an intensive business support package where one 18 – 30-year-old will win £50,000 in kind.

The winner will receive:

Desk Space for two persons at one of our offices for a year

Twenty hours mentoring from S J Global exec team to learn about business and entrepreneurship including one to one's with CEO, CFO and executive team;

A six-page website;

3 x months social media management, software (Adobe suite + Microsoft Office);

Trip to Dubai for five days includes return air ticket; accommodation, bed and breakfast as well as spending four days at S J Global Dubai office;

Professional 5-year business plan and cash flow forecast;

Public relations and publicity to promote your business as winner of the S J Global Apprentice 2020;

Assistance with business launch with a maximum of 12 people (drinks, refreshments);

Black Book of exclusive business contacts within a specific industry;

Business stationery, logo, business cards value;

10 x business mastermind sessions;

Photoshoot with a professional photographer.

The number of unemployed young people in the UK has rocketed over the last six months, with some regions reporting a rise of over a quarter. The scheme will help to create jobs and equip the winner with what they need to create jobs for others and also expand their business mentoring.







S J Global has offices over 26 countries and is passionate about assisting young entrepreneurs and feels it's their corporate responsibility to make a difference.

'As a company, we cannot sit back and do nothing. The world has changed drastically, and we have a duty to help. I'm hoping the apprentice scheme will create jobs, and change the lives of a number of young people, as the winner takes the reigns and builds a long-lasting business that can survive any financial climate,' says group managing director Neil Walsh.

The apprenticeship scheme is open to all 18 – 30-year old's in the UK. To apply for the scheme, please download the application form .

Applications must be received by midnight on September 30, 2020, to be considered.

Application stages:

1) Send your application to S J Global before September 30, 2020.

2) If you are selected for stage two you will need to come to one of our London offices to present your project to the S J Global executive team.

3) Finalists will be announced and notified on October 30, 2020.

S J Global Investments is a private investment company based in over 26 countries They have offices in the UK and Dubai. SJ Global specialise in commodity trading, private finance, business and project financing and more.

