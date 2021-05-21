Caribbean's first virtual Oil and Gas summit planned for September

(MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — Valiant Business Media (UK) and Valiant Business Media (Guyana) will host the Caribbean's first virtual oil and gas summit from September 15-17, 2020 in response to fast-growing interest in in the region's energy sector among prospective investors and other stakeholders.

The first-ever 'Caribbean Virtual Oil and Gas Summit (CARIVS) 2020' will bring together an extensive network of senior decision-makers and business leaders from the Oil & Gas industry over the course of three days. It will connect entrepreneurs, investors, operators, prime subcontractors, government bodies, and many others who have a keen interest in existing, growing and prospective Oil and Gas Industries in the region.

A core objective of CARIVS 2020 is to provide a forum for a crucial exchange of industry-related information and perspectives among stakeholders from nations in the region with a well-developed Oil and Gas sector and those with budding industries. It will also allow participants to discuss and explore promising opportunities in emerging Oil and Gas industries in nations like Guyana, Trinidad, Barbados, Suriname and The Bahamas.

Describing the Summit, Director of Valiant Business Media, Shariq AbdulHai said, 'CARIVS 2020 will be presented as a top-level virtual experience with real-time interactions among key stakeholders. Investment firms, oil companies, industry experts and more will get an extended opportunity to network and interact directly with businesses and persons of interest.'

As such, CARIVS 2020 has been designed as a fully integrated virtual platform to facilitate high-level interaction and networking opportunities among participants categorized as presenters, exhibitors and delegates. Exhibitors have been invited to create virtual booths to promote industry-related products or services, and participants will be able to make virtual tours and interact closely with booth holders.

Presentations and exhibits at CARIVS 2020 are expected to generate significant buzz about existing and emerging opportunities in the Caribbean energy sector. Participants will have unique opportunities to cultivate beneficial business relationships.

In this way, CARIVS 2020 will provide valuable insights and highlight exciting opportunities for entrepreneurs, established businesses, potential investors and job seekers. It will allow participants to explore these prospects at a forum that facilitates a free flow of vital information and maximizes interpersonal communication.

In particular, the Summit will enable prime contractors and established operators in the industry to make new business connections and hold discussions with a large and varied assortment of aspiring service providers seeking to take advantage of various upstream, midstream and downstream opportunities.

Oil giant, ExxonMobil Guyana will participate in the event, coming on board as a Foundation Partner and Sponsor. Sol Petroleum will participate as a Gold Sponsor. Significant players in the industry—Saipem, Halliburton, PWC Caribbean, Tony Seesahai Oilfield Consultants and Global Maritime Consultants Group, among others—have also confirmed their participation.

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry has confirmed its participation as a Principal Supporting Partner.

Presenters include Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana and Ambassador to Suriname, Lilian Chatterjee; Democracy and Governance Advisor to USAID, Jemel Liverpool; Petroleum Engineer and Co-founder of Bridgefield Consultants Ltd. Tom Bradform; Senior Petroleum Engineer and Technical Solution Consultant at Halliburton, Celia Garcia-James Snr.; Chief Executive Officer of Sol Petroleum, Pierre Magnan; Vice Chancellor of the Unviersity of Guyana, Paloma Mohamed-Martin; Managing Director of Saipem Guyana Inc., Thuranthiran Nadarajah; and Oil & Gas Advisor to the Brazil-Texas Chamber of Commerce, Armando Cavanha; Shell's Project Lead Well Engineer, Joy Joyeze and Advisor to the General Director, Brazil's National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels, Pietro Mendes.

'The organisers of CARIVS 2020 have done a remarkable job in designing a particularly effective virtual platform for the promotion of Oil and Gas opportunities in the Caribbean. This summit is likely to have a very far-reaching and positive effect on the development of the industry in the region,' AbdulHai said.

