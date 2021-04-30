NextGen SKN to investment in agriculture, renewable energy

(MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

By Caribbean News Global contributor

BASSETERRE, St Kitts – Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, former St Kitts and Nevis prime minister Dr Denzil L Douglas said the federation should not take for granted the beauty of nature announced the NextGen SKN labour administration will invest heavily in the agricultural sector, eco-tourism, and renewable energy technologies.

"From our majestic and lush mountain vistas to our crystal waters, diverse animal species, and sparkling sunshine, our people should never take for granted how wonderfully blessed we are. I know that counting our blessings is difficult to do at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the worst public health crisis our nation has ever seen and threatens to decimate our tourism-dependent economy," said Dr Douglas, the national political leader of the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP).

He expressed the view that nationals and residents should always treasure, "our natural environment and always be thankful for the clean air we breathe, the fertile soil that provides us with nutritious fruits and vegetables that boost our immunity and the tranquillity of our beaches that brings calmness to our minds and spirits. We should reflect on these blessings and appreciate these gifts of nature that God has provided to us that will help us to endure, survive, and overcome this latest challenge."

Dr Douglas noted that even during the COVID-19 pandemic "we must continue to take the steps to protect our environment and to teach our children how to conserve water and electricity. We should practice re-using or eliminating plastics. Climate Change poses the largest existential threat to the nation's health and suggested that preparations must begin for the 2020 Hurricane season with the hope that the Almighty would spare St Kitts and Nevis for another year,' he said.

"This year, families are going to observe Earth Day differently because we are all called upon to stay home. However, this does not mean we cannot try to do our part through small acts to appreciate and protect our natural beauty and our environment," Dr Douglas said.







He used the opportunity to thank all workers who provide essential services and who put their lives at risk to keep St Kitts and Nevis clean and beautiful.

"To all our sanitation officers and our parks and beaches clean-up crews, I thank you all from the bottom of my heart," Dr Douglas said.

"While our number one focus right now is to win the battle with COVID-19, we will not neglect our environment. As we look towards the future in a post-COVID dispensation we must adapt to the new norm and build resilience in our economy in ways that would make life more affordable for families and protect our environment," Dr Douglas said.

"This is the pathway towards putting our people back to work and creating a brighter, cleaner, and healthier future for everyone. On behalf of the NextGen SKN labour party team of candidates, I wish you all a Happy Earth Day."

MENAFN2204202002320000ID1100069474