The European Announces 2020 Business award winners

(MENAFN - GetNews) The European has once again acknowledged a selection of organisations and individuals that stand out from the crowd, and are consequently driving their companies and industries forward. Good governance, innovation, best practice and quality of service are all major considerations.

London, United Kingdom - 20 April, 2020 - The awards programme covers a wide variety of sectors, including Energy, Technology, Education, Aviation, Banking & Finance, and regional development in areas such as Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, and Asia. A selection of companies has been recognised for progress, competitiveness and for outstanding performance in their respective fields.

Recipients of The European's 2020 Business Awards are meticulously selected based on reader surveys, feedback via a questionnaire on our website and expert opinion. The response and the nominations The European has received are driven by business professionals. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, working environments, values and marketing strategies.

Aafiya

Most Innovative Healthcare Solutions Provider

Afore SURA

Pension Fund of the Year Mexico

Afore SURA

Best Diversified Investment Performance Mexico

African Open Sky

Best Performing Aviation Company Africa

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait

Best Credit Card Kuwait

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait Egypt

Best Performing Bank Egypt

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait

Best Project and Structured Finance Company

Al khalij Commercial Bank 'al khaliji

Best Corporate Bank Qatar

Al khalij Commercial Bank 'al khaliji

Best in Private Banking MENA

Arche Family Office

Best Family Office Luxembourg

Arche Wealth Management

Most Innovative Investment Company Luxembourg

Asia Forex Mentor

Best Trading Education Provider Singapore

Astons

Best European Citizenship Provider Europe

Augusto Mitidieri, Sintetica

Best Performing CEO Pharma Europe

AvaTrade

Most Regulated Broker

AYA SOMPO Insurance

Most Innovative General Insurance Company Myanmar

AYA SOMPO Insurance

Outstanding CSR Initiative of the Year Myanmar

BAC Credomatic

Best Bank of the Year Costa Rica

BAC Credomatic

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion Costa Rica

Banco BCS

Best Corporate Bank Angola

Banco BCS

Best Private Bank Angola

Banco de Chile

Bank of the Year Chile

Banco de Chile

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion Chile

Banco de Chile

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year Chile

Banco Finantia

Best Private Banking Portugal

Banco Finca

Innovation in Financial Inclusion & Social Responsibility Ecuador

Banco Finca

Social Impact Bank of the Year Ecuador

Banco Interatlantico

Bank of the Year Cabo Verde

Bank of China Macau Branch

Best SME Partner Bank Macau

Bank of China Macau Branch

Most Innovative Bank of the Year Macau

Banque Misr

Best SME Partner Bank Egypt

Banque Misr

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year MENA

Barbara Singer, Executive Core

Best Executive CEO in Leadership and Executive Coaching Global

BBVA Mexico

Bank of the Year Mexico

BBVA Mexico

Best Bank in Digital Innovation and Financial Inclusion Mexico

BCI

Bank of the Year Mozambique

BNF Bank

Bank of the Year Malta

BSK Global Technologies

Best Data Analytics and Technology Provider Kenya

BSK Global Technologies

Cyber Security Innovators and Risk Solutions of the Year East Africa

BTG Pactual Colombia

Investment Bank of the Year Colombia

BTG Pactual Colombia

Wealth Management Company of the Year Colombia

CINDE

Best FDI Impact Performance Latin America

CINDE

FDI Promotion Agency of the Year Latin America

CINDE

Investment Hub for Technology Operation & Innovation Latin America

CRDB Bank

Bank of the Year Tanzania

CRDB Bank

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion Program Tanzania

Digicel Group

Most Digitally Inclusive Telecom Operator Caribbean

DPM Finanzas

Best Independent Financial Advisory Firm Spain

EFG Hermes Foundation

Best CSR Institution MENA

Egnyte

Best Cloud Services Provider US

Egnyte

Best Date Management Solution for Regulatory Compliance US

ETFinance

Best CFD Broker Europe

FBS

Most Reliable Forex Broker Asia

FBS

Most Reliable Forex Broker LATAM

FBS

Most Reliable Forex Broker MENA

Fitch Ratings LATAM

Best ESG Disclosure Credits Assessments Latin America

Fitch Ratings LATAM

Latin America Credit Ratings and Research Provider Latin America

Football Index

Most Transparent Broker UK

Honorable Lujaina Mohsin Haider Darwish

Businesswoman of the Year MENA

HotForex

Most Transparent Broker South America

Ivan Tobar, Banco Finca

Social Impact Leader of the Year Ecuador

Kaiserwetter Energy Asset Management

Best Energy Data Collection and Analysis Solutions Germany

Kandeo Fund

ESG Private Equity Firm of the Year Latin America

KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Funds

Best Managed Retirement Fund South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Funds

Best Pension Fund of the Year South Africa

Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM)

Best Investment Promotion Agency Macau

Mr Max O Cisse, African Open Sky

Best Performing CEO for the Aviation Industry

Oenofuture

Best Performing Fine Wine Company of the Year

Promote Iceland

Best Trade and Foreign Investment Promotion Team Iceland

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited (SISL)

Best Brokerage House Nigeria

StormGain

Cryptocurrency Trading and Exchange Platform of The Year

Sura Investment Management

Investment Management Company of the Year Mexico

Sura Investment Management

Most Innovative Asset Management Company Mexico

Sura Investment Management

Leading Company in Social Responsible Investment Mexico

Trade 360

Best Gold Trading Broker

Turnkey Africa

Most Innovative Insurance Technology Solutions of the Year East Africa

Vallstein

Most Innovative Bank Relationship Management Solutions

valU

Innovation in Fintech Egypt

Voltylab S.A.M

Structured Products Firm of the Year Monaco

USG Group

Best Trading Education Provider Australia

USG Group

Most Transparent Broker Australia

