The European Announces 2020 Business award winners

(MENAFN - GetNews) The European has once again acknowledged a selection of organisations and individuals that stand out from the crowd, and are consequently driving their companies and industries forward. Good governance, innovation, best practice and quality of service are all major considerations.
London, United Kingdom - 20 April, 2020 - The awards programme covers a wide variety of sectors, including Energy, Technology, Education, Aviation, Banking & Finance, and regional development in areas such as Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, and Asia. A selection of companies has been recognised for progress, competitiveness and for outstanding performance in their respective fields.
Recipients of The European's 2020 Business Awards are meticulously selected based on reader surveys, feedback via a questionnaire on our website and expert opinion. The response and the nominations The European has received are driven by business professionals. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, working environments, values and marketing strategies.
Aafiya
Most Innovative Healthcare Solutions Provider
Afore SURA
Pension Fund of the Year Mexico
Afore SURA
Best Diversified Investment Performance Mexico
African Open Sky
Best Performing Aviation Company Africa
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait
Best Credit Card Kuwait
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait Egypt
Best Performing Bank Egypt
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait
Best Project and Structured Finance Company
Al khalij Commercial Bank 'al khaliji
Best Corporate Bank Qatar
Al khalij Commercial Bank 'al khaliji
Best in Private Banking MENA
Arche Family Office
Best Family Office Luxembourg
Arche Wealth Management
Most Innovative Investment Company Luxembourg
Asia Forex Mentor
Best Trading Education Provider Singapore
Astons
Best European Citizenship Provider Europe
Augusto Mitidieri, Sintetica
Best Performing CEO Pharma Europe
AvaTrade
Most Regulated Broker
AYA SOMPO Insurance
Most Innovative General Insurance Company Myanmar
AYA SOMPO Insurance
Outstanding CSR Initiative of the Year Myanmar
BAC Credomatic
Best Bank of the Year Costa Rica
BAC Credomatic
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion Costa Rica
Banco BCS
Best Corporate Bank Angola
Banco BCS
Best Private Bank Angola
Banco de Chile
Bank of the Year Chile
Banco de Chile
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion Chile
Banco de Chile
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year Chile
Banco Finantia
Best Private Banking Portugal
Banco Finca
Innovation in Financial Inclusion & Social Responsibility Ecuador
Banco Finca
Social Impact Bank of the Year Ecuador
Banco Interatlantico
Bank of the Year Cabo Verde
Bank of China Macau Branch
Best SME Partner Bank Macau
Bank of China Macau Branch
Most Innovative Bank of the Year Macau
Banque Misr
Best SME Partner Bank Egypt
Banque Misr
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year MENA
Barbara Singer, Executive Core
Best Executive CEO in Leadership and Executive Coaching Global
BBVA Mexico
Bank of the Year Mexico
BBVA Mexico
Best Bank in Digital Innovation and Financial Inclusion Mexico
BCI
Bank of the Year Mozambique
BNF Bank
Bank of the Year Malta
BSK Global Technologies
Best Data Analytics and Technology Provider Kenya
BSK Global Technologies
Cyber Security Innovators and Risk Solutions of the Year East Africa
BTG Pactual Colombia
Investment Bank of the Year Colombia
BTG Pactual Colombia
Wealth Management Company of the Year Colombia
CINDE
Best FDI Impact Performance Latin America
CINDE
FDI Promotion Agency of the Year Latin America
CINDE
Investment Hub for Technology Operation & Innovation Latin America
CRDB Bank
Bank of the Year Tanzania
CRDB Bank
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion Program Tanzania
Digicel Group
Most Digitally Inclusive Telecom Operator Caribbean
DPM Finanzas
Best Independent Financial Advisory Firm Spain
EFG Hermes Foundation
Best CSR Institution MENA
Egnyte
Best Cloud Services Provider US
Egnyte
Best Date Management Solution for Regulatory Compliance US
ETFinance
Best CFD Broker Europe
FBS
Most Reliable Forex Broker Asia
FBS
Most Reliable Forex Broker LATAM
FBS
Most Reliable Forex Broker MENA
Fitch Ratings LATAM
Best ESG Disclosure Credits Assessments Latin America
Fitch Ratings LATAM
Latin America Credit Ratings and Research Provider Latin America
Football Index
Most Transparent Broker UK
Honorable Lujaina Mohsin Haider Darwish
Businesswoman of the Year MENA
HotForex
Most Transparent Broker South America
Ivan Tobar, Banco Finca
Social Impact Leader of the Year Ecuador
Kaiserwetter Energy Asset Management
Best Energy Data Collection and Analysis Solutions Germany
Kandeo Fund
ESG Private Equity Firm of the Year Latin America
KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Funds
Best Managed Retirement Fund South Africa
KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Funds
Best Pension Fund of the Year South Africa
Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM)
Best Investment Promotion Agency Macau
Mr Max O Cisse, African Open Sky
Best Performing CEO for the Aviation Industry
Oenofuture
Best Performing Fine Wine Company of the Year
Promote Iceland
Best Trade and Foreign Investment Promotion Team Iceland
Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited (SISL)
Best Brokerage House Nigeria
StormGain
Cryptocurrency Trading and Exchange Platform of The Year
Sura Investment Management
Investment Management Company of the Year Mexico
Sura Investment Management
Most Innovative Asset Management Company Mexico
Sura Investment Management
Leading Company in Social Responsible Investment Mexico
Trade 360
Best Gold Trading Broker
Turnkey Africa
Most Innovative Insurance Technology Solutions of the Year East Africa
Vallstein
Most Innovative Bank Relationship Management Solutions
valU
Innovation in Fintech Egypt
Voltylab S.A.M
Structured Products Firm of the Year Monaco
USG Group
Best Trading Education Provider Australia
USG Group
Most Transparent Broker Australia
