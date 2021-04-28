The European Announces 2020 Business award winners

,
(MENAFN - GetNews) The European has once again acknowledged a selection of organisations and individuals that stand out from the crowd, and are consequently driving their companies and industries forward. Good governance, innovation, best practice and quality of service are all major considerations.

London, United Kingdom - 20 April, 2020 - The awards programme covers a wide variety of sectors, including Energy, Technology, Education, Aviation, Banking & Finance, and regional development in areas such as Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, and Asia. A selection of companies has been recognised for progress, competitiveness and for outstanding performance in their respective fields.

Recipients of The European's 2020 Business Awards are meticulously selected based on reader surveys, feedback via a questionnaire on our website and expert opinion. The response and the nominations The European has received are driven by business professionals. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, working environments, values and marketing strategies.

Aafiya
Most Innovative Healthcare Solutions Provider

Afore SURA
Pension Fund of the Year  Mexico

Afore SURA
Best Diversified Investment Performance  Mexico

African Open Sky
Best Performing Aviation Company Africa

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait
Best Credit Card Kuwait

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait Egypt
Best Performing Bank Egypt

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait
Best Project and Structured Finance Company

Al khalij Commercial Bank 'al khaliji
Best Corporate Bank Qatar

Al khalij Commercial Bank 'al khaliji
Best in Private Banking  MENA

Arche Family Office
Best Family Office Luxembourg

Arche Wealth Management
Most Innovative Investment Company Luxembourg

Asia Forex Mentor
Best Trading Education Provider Singapore

Astons
Best European Citizenship Provider Europe

Augusto Mitidieri, Sintetica
Best Performing CEO Pharma  Europe

AvaTrade
Most Regulated Broker

AYA SOMPO Insurance
Most Innovative General Insurance Company Myanmar

AYA SOMPO Insurance
Outstanding CSR Initiative of the Year  Myanmar

BAC Credomatic
Best Bank of the Year Costa Rica

BAC Credomatic
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion Costa Rica

Banco BCS
Best Corporate Bank Angola

Banco BCS
Best Private Bank Angola

Banco de Chile
Bank of the Year Chile

Banco de Chile
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion Chile

Banco de Chile
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year  Chile

Banco Finantia
Best Private Banking Portugal

Banco Finca
Innovation in Financial Inclusion & Social Responsibility Ecuador

Banco Finca
Social Impact Bank of the Year Ecuador

Banco Interatlantico
Bank of the Year  Cabo Verde

Bank of China Macau Branch
Best SME Partner Bank Macau

Bank of China Macau Branch
Most Innovative Bank of the Year Macau

Banque Misr
Best SME Partner Bank Egypt

Banque Misr
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year MENA

Barbara Singer, Executive Core
Best Executive CEO in Leadership and Executive Coaching Global

BBVA Mexico
Bank of the Year Mexico

BBVA Mexico
Best Bank in Digital Innovation and Financial Inclusion Mexico

BCI
Bank of the Year Mozambique

BNF Bank
Bank of the Year Malta

BSK Global Technologies
Best Data Analytics and Technology Provider  Kenya

BSK Global Technologies
Cyber Security Innovators and Risk Solutions of the Year East Africa

BTG Pactual Colombia
Investment Bank of the Year Colombia

BTG Pactual Colombia
Wealth Management Company of the Year Colombia

CINDE
Best FDI Impact Performance Latin America

CINDE
FDI Promotion Agency of the Year Latin America

CINDE
Investment Hub for Technology Operation & Innovation Latin America

CRDB Bank
Bank of the Year  Tanzania

CRDB Bank
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion Program  Tanzania

Digicel Group
Most Digitally Inclusive Telecom Operator  Caribbean

DPM Finanzas
Best Independent Financial Advisory Firm Spain

EFG Hermes Foundation
Best CSR Institution MENA

Egnyte
Best Cloud Services Provider  US

Egnyte
Best Date Management Solution for Regulatory Compliance  US

ETFinance
Best CFD Broker Europe

FBS
Most Reliable Forex Broker Asia

FBS
Most Reliable Forex Broker LATAM

FBS
Most Reliable Forex Broker MENA

Fitch Ratings LATAM
Best ESG Disclosure Credits Assessments Latin America

Fitch Ratings LATAM
Latin America Credit Ratings and Research Provider  Latin America

Football Index
Most Transparent Broker UK

Honorable Lujaina Mohsin Haider Darwish
Businesswoman of the Year MENA

HotForex
Most Transparent Broker South America

Ivan Tobar, Banco Finca
Social Impact Leader of the Year Ecuador

Kaiserwetter Energy Asset Management
Best Energy Data Collection and Analysis Solutions Germany

Kandeo Fund
ESG Private Equity Firm of the Year Latin America

KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Funds
Best Managed Retirement Fund South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Funds
Best Pension Fund of the Year  South Africa

Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM)
Best Investment Promotion Agency  Macau

Mr Max O Cisse, African Open Sky
Best Performing CEO for the Aviation Industry

Oenofuture
Best Performing Fine Wine Company of the Year

Promote Iceland
Best Trade and Foreign Investment Promotion Team  Iceland

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited (SISL)
Best Brokerage House  Nigeria

StormGain
Cryptocurrency Trading and Exchange Platform of The Year

Sura Investment Management
Investment Management Company of the Year Mexico

Sura Investment Management
Most Innovative Asset Management Company Mexico

Sura Investment Management
Leading Company in Social Responsible Investment Mexico

Trade 360
Best Gold Trading Broker

Turnkey Africa
Most Innovative Insurance Technology Solutions of the Year  East Africa

Vallstein
Most Innovative Bank Relationship Management Solutions

valU
Innovation in Fintech Egypt

Voltylab S.A.M
Structured Products Firm of the Year Monaco

USG Group
Best Trading Education Provider  Australia

USG Group
Most Transparent Broker  Australia

