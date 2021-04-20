Qatar- MS Dhoni Cricket Academy offers kids staying indoor online cricket coaching

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The MS Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA) in Qatar, run in partnership with the Absolute Sports Academy, is offering online classes for their trainees, who have been staying indoors during the coronavirus outbreak.

With all sporting activity suspended, the MSDCA is keeping youngsters busy and engaged with their online classes, using Facebook Live and the 'Cricketor' app, where demonstration drills are uploaded regularly.

According to Satrajit Lahiri, a former first-class cricketer and chief coach of the MSDCA, trainees can also upload their videos so that coaches can keep track and give feedback accordingly.

The batsmen, in these videos, are required to repeatedly throw balls against a wall and play with soft hands. Bowlers, meanwhile, can perform various drills without releasing the ball, monitoring the repeatability of their bowling actions and loading-up positions.

The MS Dhoni Cricket Academy branch in Doha is a joint venture between Aarka Sports, the management firm of MS Dhoni, and Absolute Sports Academy, a leading multi-sports coaching institution in Qatar.

MENAFN1204202000630000ID1100012216