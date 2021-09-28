NextGen SKN vital to shape regional politics and economics

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



By Caribbean News Global contributor

BASSETERRE, St Kitts – The NextGen SKN economic development plan is geared towards cooperation with local businesses and international investors; the rule of law, employment opportunities, adequate healthcare, infrastructural development and excellent leadership in providing solutions to COVID-19 global challenges.

"We must be better able to cope with and minimise the impact of global outbreaks on our citizens," said Dr Denzil L Douglas, a staunch integrationist, and former prime minister adding, 'St Kitts and Nevis must play a vital role in shaping regional politics and economics.'

In a wide-ranging interview, Dr Douglas said the people of St Kitts and Nevis must keep abreast with the latest knowledge and techniques in their fields to perform beyond expectations.

The NextGen SKN in-coming government is already engaged in dialogue with several players in the global healthcare industry to build a state of the art hospital, a medical complex, upgrade community clinics and integrate various medical and nursing programmes to the deliver the best education and cutting edge healthcare services to the people.

"We provide a fair and transparent framework of conditions to bring solid and sustainable benefits to everyone," said Douglas, "We envision resuscitating the La Vallee Development Project while at the same time complete the construction of three boutique hotels at Kittitian Hill and building a state of the art Technical Training Institute."

"I will promote the formation of a capital market as an important instrument to raise the finances to fund several major projects. My young, innovative and energetic team and I, envision our Federation working together with CARICOM and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to confront global challenges and share equal responsibility for adapting to new priorities and challenges as they arise," Dr Douglas said.

The NextGen SKN in-coming government must create wealth through the enormous benefits that will be available to the people of St Kitts and Nevis.

Commenting on the major projects that will create employment opportunities in the construction sector to ignite sustained economic growth across all sectors of the economy, Dr Douglas highlighted the construction of a highway from West Basseterre and a bridge between Nevis and St Kitts that will open up opportunities on both sides of The Narrows.

"This project is designed to consolidate and expand our tourism industry especially with an emphasis in medical tourism," said Dr Douglas, who mentioned that the expansion of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College campus in Nevis and the western campus in St Kitts will be offering young people a first-class education foundation nearer to their homes.

"To further improve our infrastructure, we will build a brand-new airport terminal with several jet bridges to increase the number of new airlines.

'The construction of a National Sports Academy will assist the federation's young, highly talented and skillful men and women in getting prepared to compete professionally in basketball, soccer, tennis, netball, golf, volleyball, swimming, track and field, and netball,' Dr Douglas added. "[They] will also be prepared with the social graces, leadership skills, commitment to excellence and resilience, all-important skills and attributes that they will need as productive citizens in their adult lives," former prime minister, Dr Douglas said.