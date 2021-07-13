(MENAFN - Daily Outlook Afghanistan) KABUL - The doctors in Sehat e Tefl hospital are warning about the death of a large throng of children if the air pollution continuous to dominate Kabul. The official reports in this hospital indicate the death of at least two children every day.

Air pollution has put thousands of lives in serious danger, and the people have no solutions other than using masks.

Based on statistics from Air Visual which is a resource for monitoring the quality of air, Kabul has three highly polluted spots that by 200+ degrees of dirt in the air. Kabul is now at the top of the list among cities with low quality of air. In the middle of the day, it is lower than 200 but during the night and early morning, it crosses 400 degrees.

'Most of our family member has become sick and we have spent two thousand AFs for medicine, says Esamtullah – a Kabul citizen.

'The air is as poisonous as our eyes start to sting, says Abdullah – another Kabul Citizen.

Kids are the main casualties of the air pollution in Kabul, as hundreds of kids are brought to Sehat e Tefl hospital every day. The medical examinations show that air pollution is the main reason for their sickness. More than 3 of these kids die in this hospital on a daily basis.

'if this situation continuous a massive portion of children will die, says Bahadur Mayar – the head of children's department in Sehat e Tefl hospital

The air pollution acts as an inconspicuous killer as it caused the death of almost 20 people and has hospitalized thousands.

'The people have no options other than using coal, therefore, the government should decrease the price of wood and gas, says Moh. Hassan – Kabul Citizen

'it has been two months that people are purchasing too many masks, says Hayatullah – Kabul Citizen

The Ministry of Interior Affairs alongside the accountable organizations are working on a mechanism to decrease air pollution. Part of this mechanism was to ban apartments and hotels which are using nonstandard combustion materials. But this theme seems to have no positive effects. (ATN)

MENAFN0101202001750000ID1099495702