Former Panama soccer boss gets FIFA lifetime suspension

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The former president of the Panamanian Football Federation (Fepafut), Ariel Alvarado who like other sporting body leaders in Panama ruled with impunity in his homeland was suspended for the life on Thursday by FIFA, the governing body of world football.

The Decision of the Independent Ethics Commission comes after Alvarado was declared "guilty of bribery," which violated the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The procedure against Alvarado is related to bribery plots between 2009 and 2011 in relation to parties organized by Fepafut and with audiovisual and marketing rights of Concacaf.

According to FIFA, the decision was already notified on Thursday to Alvarado, ' the date on which the disqualification takes effect. In addition, it has been published on legal.fifa.com.

The agency recalled that Alvarado also served as a member of the Executive Committee of the Football Confederation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean (Concacaf) and a permanent commission of FIFA.