|Qatar- IBQ 2016 profit jumps 25% to QR500.3mn
|International Bank of Qatar (IBQ) has recorded QR500.3mn net profit in 2016, up 25% compared to the QR400.1mn in 2015, it was...
|IMF chief ''optimistic'' about US economy
|International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde yesterday voiced optimism for US economic growth under President...
|Trump''s ''phenomenal'' tax plan said to be overseen by Cohn
|Former Goldman Sachs Group president Gary Cohn is leading the effort to craft President Donald Trump's plan to overhaul taxes...
|Renault-Nissan sales close to 10 million in 2016
|Paris:Renault-Nissan said Wednesday it sold nearly 10 million vehicles worldwide as the group faces up to accusations...
|Dubai welcomed record 14.9 million visitors in 2016
|Dubai: Dubai welcomed a record 14.9 million visitors in 2016, the city's tourism department said Tuesday, as the Gulf...
|GCC countries to keep peg to dollar despite REER rise: IIF
|The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region is expected to maintain its currency peg with the US dollar despite 'significant...
|Opec nations complying with agreed output cuts, says IEA
|Opec countries are largely complying with a landmark deal to reduce the global oil glut, the IEA said yesterday, as it...
|Qatar Petroleum joins consortium to develop Pakistan LNG project
|DUBAI: State-owned energy company QatarPetroleum (QP) has joined an international consortium of majorU.S., European and...
|Putin signs law easing punishment for domestic abuse
|Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed into law a controversial bill easing punishment for...
|Future of Egypt-USA economic relation is brighter under Trump: Egypt-US Business Council Chairman
|Since President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi came to power in Egypt, the relations between Egypt and the United States of...
|RBA lowers Australia''s short-term growth forecast
|Australia's central bank lowered near-term growth forecasts yesterday after a rare contraction in the September quarter, but...