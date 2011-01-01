Advertisement
 
Qatar- IBQ 2016 profit jumps 25% to QR500.3mn
International Bank of Qatar (IBQ) has recorded QR500.3mn net profit in 2016, up 25% compared to the QR400.1mn in 2015, it was...
IMF chief ''optimistic'' about US economy
International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde yesterday voiced optimism for US economic growth under President...
Trump''s ''phenomenal'' tax plan said to be overseen by Cohn
Former Goldman Sachs Group president Gary Cohn is leading the effort to craft President Donald Trump's plan to overhaul taxes...
Renault-Nissan sales close to 10 million in 2016
Paris:Renault-Nissan said Wednesday it sold nearly 10 million vehicles worldwide as the group faces up to accusations...
Dubai welcomed record 14.9 million visitors in 2016
Dubai: Dubai welcomed a record 14.9 million visitors in 2016, the city's tourism department said Tuesday, as the Gulf...
GCC countries to keep peg to dollar despite REER rise: IIF
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region is expected to maintain its currency peg with the US dollar despite 'significant...
Opec nations complying with agreed output cuts, says IEA
Opec countries are largely complying with a landmark deal to reduce the global oil glut, the IEA said yesterday, as it...
Qatar Petroleum joins consortium to develop Pakistan LNG project
DUBAI: State-owned energy company QatarPetroleum (QP) has joined an international consortium of majorU.S., European and...
Putin signs law easing punishment for domestic abuse
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed into law a controversial bill easing punishment for...
Future of Egypt-USA economic relation is brighter under Trump: Egypt-US Business Council Chairman
Since President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi came to power in Egypt, the relations between Egypt and the United States of...
RBA lowers Australia''s short-term growth forecast
Australia's central bank lowered near-term growth forecasts yesterday after a rare contraction in the September quarter, but...

 

 
 
Hardik, Jayant set to prove their mettle When children's dreams and fantasies become books Back pain drugs have little benefit: research
Barcelona: Rafinha suffers nasty gash to the face after clashing with Ter Stegen Man United cannot buy to weaken rivals anymore - Mourinho Matsuyama defends title with playoff win
Lady Gaga lights up Super Bowl with inclusion message Brady fairytale as Patriots fightback seals Super Bowl Argentina outplay Canada, Americans overpower Uruguay

