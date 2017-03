E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





Additionally, the previous highest population number of 2.637.000 was posted on Nov 30, while the latest figures reveal that there was a 5 percent increase last month.



However, at the end of Dec eery year, there is a decline in the country's population as large number of residents, particularly expatriates travel home on vacation.



Recently, the latest number shows there was an increase of almost 97.000 residents between Jan 31 and Feb 28.

(MENAFN) Qatar's population has reached an all-time high of 2.67mn on Feb 28, jumping 3.8 percent compared to the previous month.Additionally, the previous highest population number of 2.637.000 was posted on Nov 30, while the latest figures reveal that there was a 5 percent increase last month.However, at the end of Dec eery year, there is a decline in the country's population as large number of residents, particularly expatriates travel home on vacation.Recently, the latest number shows there was an increase of almost 97.000 residents between Jan 31 and Feb 28. MENAFN0203201700450000ID1095282457