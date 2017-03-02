(MENAFN - The Peninsula)

Doha: As predicted by the Qatar Meteorology department thursday morning began with rainfall for most in Qatar.

The Qatar Ministry of Interior advised motorists on its twitter account to be cautious while driving on the roads due to rains and poor visibility. It also mentioned that poor visibility was reported from Um Bab towards Mekaines.

As rainfall reported in different parts of the country, we advise motorists to be cautious and take necessary precautions. #MOI_Qatar

Meanwhile the Department of Meteorology warned that there will be thundery rain at places accompanied with strong wind at times inshore and poor visibility at places at first and thundery rain at places offshore.

Weather forecast for Qatar valid unl 6.00 pm today will be hazy to misty at places at first, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy with chance of scattered rain maybe thundery at places at times inshore, Offshore it will be hazy to misty, becoming foggy at places at first and partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered rain maybe thundery at times.

Wind inshore will be southeasterly to northeasterly 03 to 12 knots reaching 20 knot with thundery rain at some areas, Offshore will be southeasterly to northeasterly 05 to 15 knots reaching 22 knot with thundery rain.

Visibility will be 04 to 8 kilometer or less at places at first. The sea state inshore will be between 1 to 2 feet rising 3 feet at places at times, offshore will be 2 to 4 feet rising 7 feet with thundery rain.





