Doha: Drive carefully and under speed limits, it is better for your health and finance. There will be mobile cameras to monitor your driving on different parts of Qatar.

If you are driving down Shamal, Dukhan, Salwa road, Mesaieed, Hamad International Airport, F-Ring road, Wakra and Abu Samra today (Thursday, March 2), better follow the speed limits as there will be mobile cameras installed on these roads to track your speed.

— Ministry of Interior (@MOI_QatarEn) March 2, 2017

Ministry of Interior recently introduced mobile cameras on roads across Qatar.

The ministry also said that they will announce on social media as and when they shift the mobile units to other roads or streets in Qatar.



