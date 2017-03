E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





(MENAFN) Meethaq, the leader of Islamic banking in Oman has received the basic approval from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to launch the first OMR100mn Sukuk program.The bank proposes to issue Sukuk in different tranches from time to time under the OMR100mn program to fund its growth plans of Islamic banking services.Accordingly, Meethaq Sukuk wil transform the landscape of Islamic banking in the Sultanate, while it offers a good investment chance to investors.Among 4 years of ops, Meethaq has attained the leading position in the Islamic banking industry in Oman, which its financing receivables increased to OMR855mn.