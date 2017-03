(MENAFN - The Peninsula)

Abu Dhabi:Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has awarded Qatari citizen Saad Mubarak Abdulrahman the Second Class Rescue Medal, in recognition of his bravery and sacrificing his life to save a man from drowning at a beach in Ras Al Khaimah.

The official WAM news agency said Lt General Saif Abdullah Al Sha'far, the Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Interior, handed the Rescue Medal to Saad's brother Ibrahim Mubarak Abdulrahman, in the presence of

Director General of Public Security Staff Major General Saad bin Jassim Al Khulaifi, on the sidelines of the first meeting of the Qatar- UAE Joint Security Committee that was held recently in Doha.

MENAFN0203201700630000ID1095282447