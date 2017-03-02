 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Accountability will end violence in Syria: Qatar  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - The Peninsula - 02/03/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!

  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - The Peninsula)

Geneva: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi said that ensuring accountability in Syria will help put an end to cycle of violence and prevent the spread of hate while also ending the root causes of violent extremism and terrorism.

Al Muraikhi was speaking during a briefing meeting at the ministerial level held under the organization of the permanent delegations of Lichtenstein and Netherlands to Geneva on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the 34th regular session of the Human Rights Council.

The meeting focused on Impartial and Independent Mechanism (IIIM) that was established in December 2016 based on the U.N. General Assembly Resolution 71/248 that was proposed by Qatar and Lichtenstein to assist with accountability for the perpetrators of mass atrocity crimes in the Syrian civil war since March 2011.

Al Muraikhi said any political transition or settlement in Syria that does not hold accountable those involved in crimes and violations will be neither sustainable nor successful.

He added that Syrian people were suffering for several years violations and crimes that, according to many UN reports, were mostly committed by Syrian regime, which responded to peaceful demands by using excessive military force including chemical and internationally prohibited weapons.

MENAFN0203201700630000ID1095282446
 


The Peninsula




  MENA News Headlines
 Mar 2 2017 - Global Nylon 6 Market Segment by Applications, Product Type And Forecast To 2022MENAFN Press
(MENAFN Editorial) -- Global Nylon 6 Market Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Nylon 6 in Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle ...

 Mar 2 2017 - Sterile Medical Packaging Market to Reach $42.85 Billion with 7.07% CAGR Forecast to 2022MENAFN Press
(MENAFN Editorial) -- Summary Wiseguyreports.Com Adds 'Sterile Medical Packaging – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022' Global Sterile Medical Packaging ...

 Mar 2 2017 - Mobile Collaboration Market to Grow at a 14.5% CAGR Forecast to 2020MENAFN Press
(MENAFN Editorial) -- With the mobile workforce growing rapidly, the need for adopting comprehensive mobile collaboration services is more than ever. Mobile collaboration vendors are now offering ...

 Mar 2 2017 - Global Polyamide 6,6 Market 2017 Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022MENAFN Press
(MENAFN Editorial) -- Polyamide 6,6 Market 2017 Polyamide 6,6 is a type of polyamide or nylon. It also called nylon 66 or PA 66. Nylon 6,6 is made of two monomers each containing 6 carbon atoms, ...

 Mar 2 2017 - Managed Security Services Global Market Segmentation and Major Players Analysis and Forecast to 2021MENAFN Press
(MENAFN Editorial) -- Data security is of paramount importance to any firm. Companies always want to know what the rival firm is up to. Many times, the consumers are also desperate to get a leak from ...

 Mar 2 2017 - Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Global Market Share, Size, Trend and Growth 2017-2021MENAFN Press
(MENAFN Editorial) -- Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market 2017 Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) systems store energy in the magnetic field created by the ...

 Mar 2 2017 - Saudi- Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Visits Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta 2Saudi Press Agency
(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Then, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques was briefed on establishment of the mosque and phases of its constructions as well as its role in the memorization of the ...

 Mar 2 2017 - Saudi- Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, President of Indonesia Meets with the Most Prominent Islamic Figures in Indonesia 2Saudi Press Agency
(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his happiness of meeting with the Islamic figures in Indonesia, pointing out that Islam is facing today a campaign ...

 Mar 2 2017 - Foreign Minister Receives UAE Ambassador to the KingdomSaudi Press Agency
(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, Jumada II, 03 1438,March 02, 2017, SPA -- Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met here today with ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to ...

 Mar 2 2017 - Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques visits Indonesian House of Representatives 2 JakartaSaudi Press Agency
(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) For his part, the Speaker of Indonesian House of Representatives considered in his speech this historic visit of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques as a ...

more...


 



Most popular stories

Advertisement


Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help