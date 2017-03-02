(MENAFN - The Peninsula)

Geneva: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi said that ensuring accountability in Syria will help put an end to cycle of violence and prevent the spread of hate while also ending the root causes of violent extremism and terrorism.

Al Muraikhi was speaking during a briefing meeting at the ministerial level held under the organization of the permanent delegations of Lichtenstein and Netherlands to Geneva on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the 34th regular session of the Human Rights Council.

The meeting focused on Impartial and Independent Mechanism (IIIM) that was established in December 2016 based on the U.N. General Assembly Resolution 71/248 that was proposed by Qatar and Lichtenstein to assist with accountability for the perpetrators of mass atrocity crimes in the Syrian civil war since March 2011.

Al Muraikhi said any political transition or settlement in Syria that does not hold accountable those involved in crimes and violations will be neither sustainable nor successful.

He added that Syrian people were suffering for several years violations and crimes that, according to many UN reports, were mostly committed by Syrian regime, which responded to peaceful demands by using excessive military force including chemical and internationally prohibited weapons.

MENAFN0203201700630000ID1095282446