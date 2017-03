E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





(MENAFN) The Om El Nour Group for distribution, import, export and business allotted EGP30mn to develop its Sila Edible Oils plant.Accordingly, the new investment will be directed to the development of production lines and add new lines to generate ghee and shortening.Furthermore, the plant is the oldest in the field of oils extraction and refinement in Egypt, with a capacity of 10.000 tons.Meanwhile, the firm plans to increase its production capacity of pasta to meet the demands in the local and global markets.