(MENAFN - Afghanistan Times)

Five Afghan cricket talents are expected to feature in the Indian Premier League auction 2017 which is due to be held on February 20.

It is the first time that the Afghans are present in the auction list for IPL which is the most-attended cricket league in the world.

The Afghan players who have given their names for the IPL auction are Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mohammad Shahzad and Najeeb Zadran.

The 2017 IPL players' auction will be held on February 20 in Bangalore.

Close to 800 players have registered for the auction, out of which a maximum of 76 players, including 28 foreigners, will be bought.

The other notable thing is that Afghanistan have highest share in the auction list as an Associate nation. They are followed by Ireland with two, UAE (1) and the Netherlands (1).

The upcoming IPL season is scheduled to begin on April 5.

Afghan players who will feature in IPL auction list are briefly introduced below:

Mohammad Nabi

An efficient allrounder – a strong middle-order batsman who can bowl flighted offspin – Nabi has been at the centre of Afghanistan since they began their rise to the international stage.

He captained the team between 2013 and 2015 and has played club and domestic cricket in England, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The 32-year-old has taken part in 52 T20 international matches taking 56 wickets with an economy rate of 6.96. His best figure stands as 4/10.

Rashid Khan